Doctors deliver baby after pregnant woman killed in west Wichita crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Doctors were able to deliver the baby of a woman killed in a crash in west Wichita on Tuesday.

Wichita police said 22-year-old Samantha Russell was transported to the hospital following the crash at Central and Ridge Road.

Russell was 33 weeks pregnant, and her baby is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

“Words cannot explain or express the emotions going through everyones head today in light of the events that took place on July 6th 2021 at around 5:30CST. Sammy was taken from us but left behind the most beautiful gift of life. Samantha was going to be a fantastic mother. She always had everything planned out and ready to go. She was driven and the hardest worker I knew. She always ALWAYS knew what to say when I was going through an issue or needed advice. She was the best person to know,” said her husband, Brandon, in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the Russell family with expenses. A registry for the couple was also set up and several items are still needed. If you would like to help the new dad and baby, you can find those details here: Samantha’s Baby Registry.

Posted by Brandon Russell on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

