Driver falls into freshly formed Fontainbleau sinkhole; neighbors blame S&WB work

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Neighbors claim a Sewerage and Water Board project is creating other issues in the Fontainebleau neighborhood after a driver falls victim to a newly formed sinkhole Wednesday.

It happened after 4:30 p.m. in the 7,000 block of Walmsley Avenue near construction that neighbors say has been ongoing for eight months.

However, residents say that is just the latest issue.

“It just bubbles up out of the ground, I’d say, like two bathtubs full of water, constantly day and night and it never stops,” Robert Packowski said.

This all started with a call to the FOX 8 newsroom from a neighbor about this leaky water line on Panama Court.

It’s been 2 months and 5 calls to the S&WB for Packowski.

“Each time that I’ve contacted them, they’ve told me that there was a work order in effect,” Packowski said.

A spokesperson says there is a work order, it’s just a Category C, meaning it’s not causing a drop or loss in water pressure and can be scheduled for repair at a more efficient time.

Although the rate of decline in the system has been increasing, leading to more Category A & B work orders, delaying repairs like this.

A short time after checking out the waterline, that’s when the calls came in about the sinkhole.

“That was not there yesterday, wasn’t there this morning when I looked, it popped up here in the day,” Julius Cain said.

The sinkhole formed two blocks down Walmsley Avenue from Panama and neighbors have their theory on what’s causing all of the problems.

“That was caused by not only the work that’s been going on in the neighborhood but the traffic in terms of heavy dump trucks heavy equipment, rolling back and forth over that same spot that was weakened by some sort of subterranean leakage,” Cain said.

The driver was uninjured.

There’s no telling what caused the hole at the moment, however, we spotted sewerage and water board crews inspecting the area.

“It’s been an adventure,” Amy Conner said. “We never know from one day to the next, what’s going to be torn up, what’s not, where there’s going to be a sinkhole where there’s going to be massive potholes that swallow cars.”

Neighbors are frustrated with the eight-month-long construction on Versailles Boulevard and believe it’s leading to an even bigger mess.

“I appreciate the street getting fixed but they told me it’s gonna be winter 2022 before it’s done,” Conner said.

Neighbors tell me this wasn’t the only time the ground has collapsed either. They say last week it involved raw sewage too, but crews were able to get it cleaned up quickly.

“I think they’re trying real hard,” Conner said. “I got to give the Sewerage and Water Board credit for trying.”

‘No confidence in the contractors, I have no confidence in the Sewerage and Water Board,” Cain said.

We reached back out to the S&WB earlier this evening about the sinkhole and to get more information on the project, but have not heard back yet.

