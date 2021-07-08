Jesuit QB Jack Larriviere primed for big things on Banks St. this fall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been quite a busy summer for Jesuit quarterback Jack Larriviere. He’s been hitting the weight room hard, working with his team on the field, and visiting college campuses all over the country.

“I started off, I went to TCU and Texas Tech. Then I worked my way North and went to a few Ivy League schools, such as Princeton and University of Pennsylvania. I plan on visiting Yale, Harvard, and Columbia by the end of July,” said senior Jack Larriviere.

It’s Year 1 for Ryan Manale as head coach at Jesuit. So having a senior at quarterback helps in the transition.

“The good is you have an experienced quarterback. You have a guy in Jack that is first class in everything he does. He’s elite. I couldn’t ask for a better leader. The bad thing is, he has to cram this all in to a few months. So meeting with Jack, and installing a whole new offense. He’s passed every test so far, just like he does in the classroom. Very lucky to have Jack,” said Jesuit head coach Ryan Manale.

Part of Larriviere’s crash course in the offense is running it this summer in 7-on-7.

“Yes sir, it’s been huge. Especially for me, since it’s a new offense. It’s a whole new learning curve for not only me, but the younger receivers, tight ends, and running backs. Anything we can do, extra reps, in the long run is big time,” said Larriviere.

It’s going to be a big-time quarterback matchup in Week 1 of the regular season. Jesuit hits the road to face Woodlawn. Their quarterback, a two-year starter in Rickie Collins.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.