Louisiana filmmaker featured in short film festival

Story of Your Life Filmmaker, Kelly Yu will be featured in this year PBS Short Film Festival.
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LPB is excited to announce the return of the PBS Short Film Festival going on its 10th straight year. This year an LPB nominated film has made the national festival.

The festival kicks off Monday, July 12 through July 23. It will feature 25 short-form independent film submissions from multiple public media partners and PBS member stations including Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB).

Among the featured in this year’s festival is ‘Story of Your Life’ from independent filmmaker and LPB nominee Kelly Yu.

Kelly Yu is a Swedish-born, New Orleans-raised, Chinese-American filmmaker and photographer. At the age of 15, she started running her own production company and her clients range from national brands and organizations like Google, Glamour Magazine, YR Media, and YouTube.

‘Story of Your Life’ film centers on self-reflection by asking the viewer, what would you do if you only had 15 minutes left on Earth to live? Imagine the world was under threat, and you weren’t allowed to leave your house. Where would your imagination take you?

Fans are encouraged to go to lpb.org/filmfestival to watch all of the films, then vote for their favorite.

