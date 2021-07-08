BBB Accredited Business
LSU lands four-star LB DeMario Tolan for class of 2022

LSU Football
LSU Football(Source: Josh Auzenne/Gray Media (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and company have landed a big commitment for the class of 2022 in four-star linebacker DeMario Tolan out of Orlando, Florida. Tolan took to Twitter to announce his decision.

Tolan is rated as the No. 27 overall linebacker in the nation according to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is rated as the No. 29 overall player in the state of Florida. He chose the Tigers over offers from Clemson, Miami, Tennessee, Florida State and many others.

The Tigers currently rated as the No. 1 recruiting class in the SEC by 247Sports and are rated as the No. 4 overall class for 2022. Tolan becomes the first linebacker to commit for the class of 2022 and is the 13th player to commit to LSU.

Below is a full list for the class of 2022.

  • QB, Walker Howard, 5-star, Lafayette, La.
  • OT, Will Campbell, 5-star, Monroe, La.
  • S, Jacoby Mathews, 5-star, Ponchatoula, La.
  • TE, Jake Johnson, 4-star, Watkinsville, Ga.
  • DT, Tygee Hill, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • LB, DeMario Tolan 4-star, Orlando, Fla.
  • WR, AJ Johnson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • OT, Bo Bordelon, 3-star, New Orleans, La.
  • CB, Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Lafayette. La.
  • WR, Aaron Anderson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • CB, JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, Ga.
  • WR, Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport, La.
  • K, Nathan Dibert, Hartland, Mich.

