Noxious odors carry dangerous potential following residents’ hundreds of complaints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Westbank resident her entire life, Gina Lanier says she plans to retire anywhere but the family home.

“I’m not trying to get away from the industry I’m trying to get away from the toxic effects of industry,” said Lanier.

As noxious odors drive her inside multiple times, she says she can’t even fully enjoy her home.

“The quality of life within this area has deteriorated with industry because no one cares about what happens with us it’s all about money, money, and power,” said Lanier.

Lanier is one of the hundreds of complaints filed to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, complaints the agency says they’ve investigated.

“It started about October 2019… this year in April we decided to try rapid response, we tried to go directly to the side of the complaint and get there within 15 minutes of the complaint… but again we were never able to duplicate the complaint,” said Langley.

The agency put together a report of these investigations. In it, Blackwater, BWC liquid storage facility was listed downwind from at least half of the complaints.

However, press secretary Greg Langley says the agency is still unable to pinpoint BWC as the sole source of the odors.

“We name three or four other places producing similar products that could also be the source of this odor… we haven’t seen anything toxic. We haven’t seen anything like that on our monitors and we’ve responded with handheld monitors,” said Langley.

Reporter: Do you think any of those other chemical facilities plants in that corridor would be responsible for it, or do you think Blackwater is the one?

Subra: “The others may be contributing much smaller quantities of air emissions but for the symptoms, it sounds like it’s primarily from Blackwater.”

Environmental scientist Wilma Subra says complaints from residents are consistent with sulfide irritants, but it’s another chemical found in the asphalt emissions at BWC she says could be dangerous.

“It’s the polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons that have the potential to cause cancer of the liver and if the lungs and kidney, so hydrogen sulfide is more of an acute chemical as opposed to the polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons,” said Subra.

“I don’t want to shut anyone down unless they’re hurting us. Have your chemical company there, but don’t kill us while you’re doing it,” said Lanier.

The LDEQ monitor is now set up in the Irish Channel.

Langley says it will monitor both sulfides and polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons or PAHs.

He says residents will be able to monitor the sulfides and odors in real-time online, but the tests for PAHs will take more time. A spokesperson for BWC says they’re a plant that operates in an area of intensive industrial activity.

