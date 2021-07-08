BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Rapper DMX’s official cause of death revealed

Rapper DMX’s official cause of death has been revealed. According to Vulture DMX officially...
Rapper DMX’s official cause of death has been revealed. According to Vulture DMX officially died from a cocaine-induced heart attack that caused a lack of blood circulation to his brain.
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rapper DMX’s official cause of death has been revealed. According to Vulture DMX officially died from a cocaine-induced heart attack that caused a lack of blood circulation to his brain.

DMX, whose legal name is Earl Simmons, died on April 9 at the age of 50 in Westchester County, New York. He was hospitalized on April 2 where it was previously reported by TMZ he suffered a drug overdose and heart attack.

Following Simmon’s death, his family said in a statement, “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end.”

“He loved his family with all of his heart, and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world, and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico are included in the long-range forecast path for...
Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021; U.S. impacts uncertain
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans
Double shooting on I-10 service road leaves one dead, NOPD says
Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.
Grandmother arrested for picking up suspect in hit-and-run that killed worker on bridge
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video

Latest News

Juvenile performs with Mannie Fresh at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, on Saturday,...
Juvenile, Mannie Fresh rework ‘Back That Thang Up’ into ‘Vax That Thang Up’
The annual Go 4th on the River Independence Day fireworks show in New Orleans has been called...
Actor Will Smith brings back ‘Go 4th on the River’ fireworks show
New York-native Mohammed Fayaz created a mural celebrating local LGBTQ+ artists.
Spotify working with queer artists in New Orleans to Claim Your Space
Ponchatoula coffeehouse launches 'Couch Concerts'
‘Coffeehouse Couch Concerts’ coming to Ponchatoula to celebrate songwriting