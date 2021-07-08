BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Rockets land in Baghdad’s Green Zone, near US embassy

FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the...
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the heavily fortified Green Zone, where the Prime Minister's headquarters is in Baghdad, Iraq. Rocket attacks struck the Green Zone Thursday.(AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces say rockets have landed in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, which houses the U.S. Embassy, causing material damage.

Two Katuysha rockets fell near the national security building, and in an open court inside the Green Zone early Thursday.

A third rocket fell in nearby residential area, damaging a civilian vehicle.

The attack, which came shortly before daybreak, followed two separate attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in western Iraq and across the border in Syria, where U.S-led coalition forces are based.

The attacks come as tension is rising between U.S. troops and Iran-backed fighters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico are included in the long-range forecast path for...
Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021; U.S. impacts uncertain
Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.
Grandmother arrested for picking up suspect in hit-and-run that killed worker on bridge
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Old Metairie gate
FOX 8 Defenders: Nine months later, fence contractor delivers gate to JP homeowner

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope temporarily had fever 3 days after intestinal surgery
Cara, a missing python has been found inside of the Mall of LA early Thursday
Cara, a missing python has been found inside of the Mall of LA early Thursday
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn....
More states agree to settlement plan for opioid-maker Purdue
During a moment of silence Wednesday, rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy...
Tears, prayers mark end to search for Miami condo survivors