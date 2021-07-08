Shelby: Sun & storms through the weekend

A mix of sun and storms will continue for the rest of the week. There will be some downpours at times but also periods of sun and clouds. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon.

Storm coverage will decrease slightly heading into the weekend. Rain will be spotty in nature allowing temperatures to soar even higher. That means temperatures will have no problem reaching the lower 90s. The heat index will peak between 100 and 105 in the afternoon.

Additional tropical development is not expected through the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.