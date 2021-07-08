Wrongful death lawsuit filed against La. police in death of West Monroe man

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police is facing another lawsuit. The family of Erroll Johnson, a West Monroe man who was killed after a confrontation with Louisiana State Police, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed on July 7, 2021.

The attorney for Johnson’s family was denied access to body camera video of the incident.

Initially, Johnson was wanted for shooting at a trooper during a traffic stop in Calhoun. He was fatally shot by police at a Monroe motel in July of 2020. During the incident, police say Johnson refused to surrender and began shooting at them.

The attorney says the family wants to watch the body camera videos to see what happened during both incidents.

The lawsuit names La. police, LSP Colonel Lamar Davis, and four La. troopers. It cites one count of each:

fourth amendment violations

negligent training, hiring, and supervision

deliberate indifference and cruel and unusual punishment

wrongful death

survival action

