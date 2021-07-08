BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against La. police in death of West Monroe man

Erroll Johnson
Erroll Johnson(None)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police is facing another lawsuit. The family of Erroll Johnson, a West Monroe man who was killed after a confrontation with Louisiana State Police, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed on July 7, 2021.

The attorney for Johnson’s family was denied access to body camera video of the incident.

Initially, Johnson was wanted for shooting at a trooper during a traffic stop in Calhoun. He was fatally shot by police at a Monroe motel in July of 2020. During the incident, police say Johnson refused to surrender and began shooting at them.

The attorney says the family wants to watch the body camera videos to see what happened during both incidents.

The lawsuit names La. police, LSP Colonel Lamar Davis, and four La. troopers. It cites one count of each:

  • fourth amendment violations
  • negligent training, hiring, and supervision
  • deliberate indifference and cruel and unusual punishment
  • wrongful death
  • survival action

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans
Double shooting on I-10 service road leaves one dead, NOPD says
Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.
Grandmother arrested for picking up suspect in hit-and-run that killed worker on bridge
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Sherrial Guidry
1 wanted, 3 arrested in overdose death of woman in Houma

Latest News

Linh Wallace
Cousin arrested after woman overdosed, ended up in Kenner canal
Evolution of the systems of COVID and COVID variants symptoms
Evolution of the systems of COVID and COVID variants symptoms
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Lil Baby ‘good,’ heading back to U.S. after run-in with Paris law enforcement
Driver jumps from moving vehicle before crash
Driver jumps from moving vehicle before crash
Wild World of Weather: PNW drought
Wild World of Weather: PNW drought