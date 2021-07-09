BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Bruce: Typical summer pattern this weekend-sun-storms -hot and humid

Sun-Clouds-Rain-Few Storms
Sun-Clouds-Rain-Few Storms(wvue)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our on and off wet pattern will continue into the weekend. It is really more of a typical south Louisiana summer pattern.

This weekend brings a little bit of change but certainly not dry conditions. The trough that has been parked along the Gulf Coast will start to fade Saturday into Sunday leading to more sun and less rain coverage. Highs this weekend should climb back to 90 degrees which is our first sign more normal summer weather is moving in. Rain chances for the weekend will be at 40%.

Next week it looks to be sun and storms each day with highs between 90-92. Out in the tropics, all is back to quiet with Elsa departing the picture. We should remain storm free for at least a week and likely beyond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans
Double shooting on I-10 service road leaves one dead, NOPD says
Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.
Grandmother arrested for picking up suspect in hit-and-run that killed worker on bridge
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Sherrial Guidry
1 wanted, 3 arrested in overdose death of woman in Houma

Latest News

Weather update for Fri., June 9 at noon
Weather update for Fri., June 9 at noon
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: Daily storms continue into the weekend
Wild World of Weather: PNW drought
Wild World of Weather: PNW drought
Tracking the Science: Hottest June on record
Tracking the Science: Hottest June on record