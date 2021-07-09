Bruce: Typical summer pattern this weekend-sun-storms -hot and humid

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our on and off wet pattern will continue into the weekend. It is really more of a typical south Louisiana summer pattern.

This weekend brings a little bit of change but certainly not dry conditions. The trough that has been parked along the Gulf Coast will start to fade Saturday into Sunday leading to more sun and less rain coverage. Highs this weekend should climb back to 90 degrees which is our first sign more normal summer weather is moving in. Rain chances for the weekend will be at 40%.

Bruce: Here is a look at your NOLA weekend forecast. A typical summer pattern is locked in with warm moist air off of the Gulf. Expect spotty late morning and midday showers and a few T-storms. Highs stay warm and muggy in the 88-91° range. lows stay in the mid 70s pic.twitter.com/sXhtkFPveH — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 9, 2021

Next week it looks to be sun and storms each day with highs between 90-92. Out in the tropics, all is back to quiet with Elsa departing the picture. We should remain storm free for at least a week and likely beyond.

