Change of venue request denied for man accused of shooting, killing LSU basketball star Wayde Sims

Dyteon Simpson
Dyteon Simpson(East Baton Rouge Parish jail)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, July 9, a motion hearing was held for the man accused of shooting and killing former LSU basketball star, Wayde Sims.

Attorneys representing Dyteon Simpson asked a judge to change venues for Simpson’s upcoming trial.

The legal counsel argued that the case should be moved since it would be hard for Simpson to have a fair trial in East Baton Rouge Parish due to media coverage.

The judge has denied that request.

Simpson’s next pre-trial hearing is scheduled for December 13, 2021.

A jury trial for Simpson is set to begin the week of February 7, 2022.

Wayde Sims was killed in September of 2018 in a shooting near Southern University.

