Cousin arrested after woman overdosed, ended up in Kenner canal

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A woman is in jail after allegedly giving her cousin a lethal combination of drugs, and her body was discovered in a canal.

According to the Kenner Police Department, Rachel Le’s body was found in the Butler canal leading into a Jefferson Parish pumping station on April 13 during a major rain event.

An autopsy determined Le had no fluid in her lungs. Officials say it’s an indication Le had died prior to being in the canal. The coroner says all injuries and trauma to her body were consistent with being found in the canal water and the cause of death was ruled accidental due to the presence of LSD, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.

Le was last seen about 24 hours prior at her cousin’s house three blocks away, police say.

Witnesses say Le and her cousin, Linh Wallace, consumed LSD, meth, and heroin the night before. Police found heroin and meth in Wallace’s bedroom while executing a search warrant.

Police say Wallace admitted to providing her cousin with multiple types of narcotics that night.

Investigators are still trying to determine how Le’s body ended up in the canal.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

