Deadline Friday for first COVID vaccine lottery drawing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The deadline to register for the first vaccine lottery drawing is Friday, July 9.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced 14 people in the state who have received at least one vaccine dose will win cash and scholarships, with one adult winning $1 million, as part of the Shot At A Million campaign throughout the month of July.

You can register for the lottery by clicking here.

“It’s time to take your Shot At A Million, Louisiana. Any resident who has taken at least one COVID vaccine dose can register to win life-changing cash and scholarship prizes. Get your first shot by July 31 and you could be our grand prize winner,” said Edwards. “Getting your COVID vaccine is already a huge win for Louisianans because they can safely take off their masks, be around other people and know that they are protected from serious COVID-19 infections, hospitalization and death.”

“This is a once-in-a-century event and we find ourselves at a pivotal point. Shot At A Million is bold and creative - and we’ll need more unconventional ideas like this to end this pandemic. Because when lives are on the line, you do whatever it takes,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. “The circulation of the COVID variants of concern, especially the fast-spreading Delta variant, adds further urgency to our vaccine campaign. What we do now will in part dictate what our fall looks like.”

More: La. officials warn of ‘Shot at a Million’ vaccine lottery scam

“Cash for college is always a reason to celebrate,” said Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed. “This is an exciting opportunity for students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the lagniappe is more than a little something extra. These scholarships will help our future students advance their education at a two-year or four-year college or university or through an apprenticeship program.”

Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are age 18 or older may enter to win one of four $100,000 prizes and the grand prize of $1 million. Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are between the ages of 12 and 17 may enter to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.