Lil Baby ‘good,’ heading back to U.S. after run-in with Paris law enforcement

Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WVUE) - After being detained in Paris for allegedly transporting 20 grams of marijuana, American rapper Lil Baby says he was released and traveling home.

“Thank you to everyone who checced on me !!” Baby posted on Instagram early Friday morning. “I’m good I’m Otw to the states to rock my show at the Pavilion at Pan Am in Indianapolis!! Let’s gooooo”

Lil Baby is performing on Saturday, July 10 in Indianapolis.

NBA star James Harden was also stopped but not detained, the city prosecutor’s office said.

Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.

Harden and Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, have been in Paris to attend fashion week.

