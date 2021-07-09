BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Musicians react to loss of Chickie Wah Wah club owner

Musicians all around the city today are reacting to the death of Dale Triguero, owner of the...
Musicians all around the city today are reacting to the death of Dale Triguero, owner of the Chickie Wah Wah music club located on Canal Street(Chickie Wah Wah Facebook page)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Musicians all around the city today are reacting to the death of Dale Triguero, owner of the Chickie Wah Wah music club located on Canal Street.

Offbeat Magazine reports that Triguero died from complications from heart surgery last night.

Jimi Palacios, music promoter and host of the Country du Monde radio show on gimmecountry.com, paid tribute to Triguero on social media.

“Thanks for letting me book a few shows over the years for folks that had never played New Orleans before, hadn’t played in a while or sporadic at best,” Palacios said.

RIP Dale Triguero friend and owner of Chickie Wah Wah . Thanks for letting me book a few shows over the years for folks...

Posted by Jimi Palacios on Thursday, July 8, 2021

Triguero was originally from New York and began booking shows at Old Point Bar in Algiers after moving to New Orleans, according to Offbeat. He took over the building that became Chickie Wah Wah just before Hurricane Katrina and quickly turned it into a top destination for songwriters, Americana artists, and traditional New Orleans and regional acts.

Triguero was highly respected by local musicians for creating an atmosphere of enjoyment and respect at his venue. New Orleans songwriter Dave Jordan expressed this sentiment on social media last night.

“To know Dale was to appreciate his unrelenting vision of how he wanted things done,” Jordan said. “He created basically the only ‘listening room’ in town, and that’s no small feat in a city of show-goers that go to concerts as an extension of their social life.”

Jordan also said that it can be “maddening” to play in rooms, especially for acoustic music, where the crowd wants to talk louder than the performers. He said that Triguero was persistent in making sure both showgoers and performance got the most out of the experience provided by the venue.

Rest In Peace, Dale Triguero. Besides playing many gigs at Chickie Wah Wah, I worked the kitchen there with Michael...

Posted by Dave Jordan on Thursday, July 8, 2021

Songwriter and former Cowboy Mouth member Paul Sanchez said that Triguero was like family to him.

“When I got married two years ago, I was still recovering from spine surgery and vocal dystonia left me barely able to speak,” Sanchez said. “It was family only with a few friends near and dear to us. Dale Triguero was surprised to be invited and I think touched but I wanted him to know what his friendship meant to me.”

When I got married two years ago I was still recovering from spine surgery and vocal dystonia left me barely able to...

Posted by Paul Sanchez on Thursday, July 8, 2021

When the pandemic hit in 2020, the venue shut down but continued to host digital live streams for various artists from the stage. The future status of the venue is currently unknown.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans
Double shooting on I-10 service road leaves one dead, NOPD says
Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.
Grandmother arrested for picking up suspect in hit-and-run that killed worker on bridge
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Sherrial Guidry
1 wanted, 3 arrested in overdose death of woman in Houma

Latest News

Kenner second degree murder
Kenner second degree murder
Shot at a Million
Shot at a Million
Linh Wallace
Cousin arrested after woman overdosed, ended up in Kenner canal
Evolution of the systems of COVID and COVID variants symptoms
Evolution of the systems of COVID and COVID variants symptoms