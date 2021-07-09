Musicians react to loss of Chickie Wah Wah club owner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Musicians all around the city today are reacting to the death of Dale Triguero, owner of the Chickie Wah Wah music club located on Canal Street.

Offbeat Magazine reports that Triguero died from complications from heart surgery last night.

Jimi Palacios, music promoter and host of the Country du Monde radio show on gimmecountry.com, paid tribute to Triguero on social media.

“Thanks for letting me book a few shows over the years for folks that had never played New Orleans before, hadn’t played in a while or sporadic at best,” Palacios said.

Triguero was originally from New York and began booking shows at Old Point Bar in Algiers after moving to New Orleans, according to Offbeat. He took over the building that became Chickie Wah Wah just before Hurricane Katrina and quickly turned it into a top destination for songwriters, Americana artists, and traditional New Orleans and regional acts.

Triguero was highly respected by local musicians for creating an atmosphere of enjoyment and respect at his venue. New Orleans songwriter Dave Jordan expressed this sentiment on social media last night.

“To know Dale was to appreciate his unrelenting vision of how he wanted things done,” Jordan said. “He created basically the only ‘listening room’ in town, and that’s no small feat in a city of show-goers that go to concerts as an extension of their social life.”

Jordan also said that it can be “maddening” to play in rooms, especially for acoustic music, where the crowd wants to talk louder than the performers. He said that Triguero was persistent in making sure both showgoers and performance got the most out of the experience provided by the venue.

Songwriter and former Cowboy Mouth member Paul Sanchez said that Triguero was like family to him.

“When I got married two years ago, I was still recovering from spine surgery and vocal dystonia left me barely able to speak,” Sanchez said. “It was family only with a few friends near and dear to us. Dale Triguero was surprised to be invited and I think touched but I wanted him to know what his friendship meant to me.”

When the pandemic hit in 2020, the venue shut down but continued to host digital live streams for various artists from the stage. The future status of the venue is currently unknown.

