BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Ochsner helps local high school with taking charge for vaccinations

Principal Gerald DeBose and students raise awareness to the importance of receiving the...
Principal Gerald DeBose and students raise awareness to the importance of receiving the vaccination.(St. Augustine High School of New Orleans)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local high school is stepping up to help keep the city of New Orleans healthy and safe for this upcoming school year.

St. Augustine High School of New Orleans is in partnership with Ochsner Health Center New Orleans and offered the first round of the Pfizer vaccine this morning. This opportunity was open to the first one hundred students who signed up with parental consent.

Students from ages 13-18 and grades 8-12 participated in an effort to bring awareness to the importance of receiving the vaccination.

“St. Aug. serves as a good example to lead the community in getting young people vaccinated across the city of New Orleans,” says Nicholas Reyes of Ochsner Health Center New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans
Double shooting on I-10 service road leaves one dead, NOPD says
Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.
Grandmother arrested for picking up suspect in hit-and-run that killed worker on bridge
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Sherrial Guidry
1 wanted, 3 arrested in overdose death of woman in Houma

Latest News

Musicians all around the city today are reacting to the death of Dale Triguero, owner of the...
Musicians react to loss of Chickie Wah Wah club owner
Story of Your Life Filmmaker, Kelly Yu will be featured in this year PBS Short Film Festival.
Louisiana filmmaker featured in short film festival
Heart of Louisiana - Hummingbird Nest
Heart of Louisiana - Hummingbird Nest
Home and Garden Show returns
Home and Garden Show returns