Ochsner helps local high school with taking charge for vaccinations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local high school is stepping up to help keep the city of New Orleans healthy and safe for this upcoming school year.

St. Augustine High School of New Orleans is in partnership with Ochsner Health Center New Orleans and offered the first round of the Pfizer vaccine this morning. This opportunity was open to the first one hundred students who signed up with parental consent.

Students from ages 13-18 and grades 8-12 participated in an effort to bring awareness to the importance of receiving the vaccination.

“St. Aug. serves as a good example to lead the community in getting young people vaccinated across the city of New Orleans,” says Nicholas Reyes of Ochsner Health Center New Orleans.

