Shelby: Scattered storms and sunshine continue

Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(weather)
By Shelby Latino
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT
Scattered showers and occasional downpours are possible again today. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90.

Some storms are still expected heading into the weekend. A mix of sun and clouds will keep temperatures more or less around 90 with a heat index reaching 100 in the afternoon.

A summer cold front will approach from the north next week. While it won’t move through our area, it will keep Gulf moisture over the area and storm chances will be on the increase again Monday and Tuesday.

Tropical development is not expected through the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

