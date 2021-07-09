BBB Accredited Business
Vehicle crashes into building after driver jumps out during police chase

Police say the driver jumped from the vehicle while it was running. The unmanned vehicle then...
Police say the driver jumped from the vehicle while it was running. The unmanned vehicle then crashed into the building.(WAFB)
By Perry Robinson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A dramatic scene unfolded directly across from the WAFB studio in downtown Baton Rouge after a driver reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle during a police chase, causing a major crash.

An officer at the scene says the chase began as a routine traffic stop. The driver allegedly refused to stop and eventually bailed from the vehicle.

The vehicle then continued moving and crashed into the Rabenhorst Funeral Home located directly across from WAFB.

The crash happened directly across from the WAFB studio on Government Street in downtown Baton...
The crash happened directly across from the WAFB studio on Government Street in downtown Baton Rouge.(WAFB)

Along with damage to the building, the vehicle also hit a power pole, causing a temporary disruption to power service.

We’re told the driver was apprehended, but the individual’s name was not provided.

We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

