BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Wildlife & Fisheries arrest Slidell man following fatal boating incident

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell man was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role as the operator in a fatal boating incident that took place on March 6 in St. Tammany Parish, a state Wildlife & Fisheries spokesperson said.

Collin Alexander, 24, has been charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injury, and operating a vessel while intoxicated.

Alexander was allegedly operating a 24-foot vessel with four other passengers on board when they collided with the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge in the middle of Lake Pontchartrain around 6:40 p.m. that night.

Rod Willhoft, 33, of Arabi, was ejected from the vessel and entered the water without resurfacing. His body was recovered on March 7. The three other occupants were not ejected from the vessel but sustained serious injuries.

After their investigation, LDWF agents determined that Alexander was the operator and impaired at the time of the fatal boating incident. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Charges were filed and delivered to the office of District Attorney, Warren Montgomery, 22nd Judicial District Attorney for prosecution.

Vehicular homicide brings a $2,000 to $15,000 fine and five to 30 years in jail. Vehicular negligent injury brings up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail. Operating a vessel while intoxicated carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans
Double shooting on I-10 service road leaves one dead, NOPD says
Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.
Grandmother arrested for picking up suspect in hit-and-run that killed worker on bridge
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Multiple shots fired in Hammond caught on home surveillance video
Sherrial Guidry
1 wanted, 3 arrested in overdose death of woman in Houma

Latest News

Musicians all around the city today are reacting to the death of Dale Triguero, owner of the...
Musicians react to loss of Chickie Wah Wah club owner
Kenner second degree murder
Kenner second degree murder
Noon headlines for Fri., June 9
Noon headlines for Fri., June 9
Shot at a Million
Shot at a Million