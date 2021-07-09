Wildlife & Fisheries arrest Slidell man following fatal boating incident

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell man was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role as the operator in a fatal boating incident that took place on March 6 in St. Tammany Parish, a state Wildlife & Fisheries spokesperson said.

Collin Alexander, 24, has been charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injury, and operating a vessel while intoxicated.

Alexander was allegedly operating a 24-foot vessel with four other passengers on board when they collided with the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge in the middle of Lake Pontchartrain around 6:40 p.m. that night.

Rod Willhoft, 33, of Arabi, was ejected from the vessel and entered the water without resurfacing. His body was recovered on March 7. The three other occupants were not ejected from the vessel but sustained serious injuries.

After their investigation, LDWF agents determined that Alexander was the operator and impaired at the time of the fatal boating incident. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Charges were filed and delivered to the office of District Attorney, Warren Montgomery, 22nd Judicial District Attorney for prosecution.

Vehicular homicide brings a $2,000 to $15,000 fine and five to 30 years in jail. Vehicular negligent injury brings up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail. Operating a vessel while intoxicated carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

