Zack: Daily storms continue into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain, rain, rain and well more rain, this wet pattern just doesn’t seem to want to quit anytime soon.

As we round out your work week, rain storms can be expected across the area. No, it won’t rain all day on your Friday but we are carrying a 60% storm coverage through the afternoon. Make sure you watch out for those heavy downpours!

This weekend brings a little bit of change but certainly not dry conditions. The trough that has been parked along the Gulf Coast will start to fade Saturday into Sunday leading to more sun and less rain coverage. Highs this weekend should climb back to 90 degrees which is our first sign more normal summer weather is moving in. Rain chances for the weekend will be at 40%.

Next week it looks to be sun and storms each day with highs between 90-92. Out in the tropics, all is back to quiet with Elsa departing the picture. We should remain storm free for at least a week and likely beyond.

