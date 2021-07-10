BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

90-year-old man killed in St. Charles Parish house fire

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies are continuing their investigation of a house fire in Norco...
State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies are continuing their investigation of a house fire in Norco that claimed the life of the elderly homeowner.(La. State Fire Marshal)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORCO (WVUE) -An early morning house fire in St. Charles Parish claimed the life of the 90-year-old homeowner, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.

The fire began around 5:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Spruce Street.

When firefighters went inside, they located the man in the doorway connecting a bedroom and a hallway.

While official identification and cause of death are pending with the St. Charles Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 90-year-old, disabled homeowner.

Following an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire began in a bedroom which was next to the room the victim appeared to be trying to escape from.

At this time, deputies have identified an electrical malfunction associated with an active space heater as the source of the fire.

The fire marshal says smoke alarms were located in the home, but it has not been confirmed that they were in working order.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans
Double shooting on I-10 service road leaves one dead, NOPD says
Sherrial Guidry
1 wanted, 3 arrested in overdose death of woman in Houma
Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.
Grandmother arrested for picking up suspect in hit-and-run that killed worker on bridge
A body was discovered by a grass-cutting crew in the median of I-55 near Exit 28 in Hammond at...
Body found in median of I-55 in Hammond may have been there for 30 days, deputies say

Latest News

Zaila Avant-garde
LSU President offers full scholarship to spelling bee champion
Elderly man attacked, robbed in New Orleans 7th Ward
Four male juveniles were arrested Thursday, July 8, 2021 during a stolen vehicle investigation...
Armed juveniles arrested in stolen vehicle investigation
Saturday morning headlines
Saturday morning headlines