90-year-old man killed in St. Charles Parish house fire

NORCO (WVUE) -An early morning house fire in St. Charles Parish claimed the life of the 90-year-old homeowner, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.

The fire began around 5:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Spruce Street.

When firefighters went inside, they located the man in the doorway connecting a bedroom and a hallway.

While official identification and cause of death are pending with the St. Charles Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 90-year-old, disabled homeowner.

Following an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire began in a bedroom which was next to the room the victim appeared to be trying to escape from.

At this time, deputies have identified an electrical malfunction associated with an active space heater as the source of the fire.

The fire marshal says smoke alarms were located in the home, but it has not been confirmed that they were in working order.

