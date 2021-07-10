BBB Accredited Business
Armed juveniles arrested in stolen vehicle investigation

Four male juveniles were arrested Thursday, July 8, 2021 during a stolen vehicle investigation in which four guns were discovered.(St. John Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAPLACE (WVUE) -Four teens were arrested Thursday morning (July 8) in St. John Parish after they were found to be in possession of multiple handguns while driving a stolen car.

The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies initiated a traffic stop after a notification of a vehicle stolen from New Orleans was traveling on Belle Terre Boulevard in LaPlace.

As the driver pulled over, deputies observed two handguns being thrown from the front passenger window of the vehicle.

The occupants exited the vehicle, and officers detained a 16-year-old male driver from Kenner, a 16-year-old male from Kenner, a 15-year-old male from Kenner, and a 15-year-old male from New Orleans.

Officers also recovered the two handguns thrown from the window.

Executing a search warrant for the vehicle, deputies located an ammunitions box and two more guns in a backpack.

The 16-year-old driver was charged with being an unlicensed driver, juvenile curfew violation, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and illegal possession of stolen things (felony).

The other juveniles were charged with juvenile curfew violation, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and illegal possession of stolen things (felony).

They currently are being held for a continued custody hearing.

