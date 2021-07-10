Better late than never! JP plans ‘Tardi Gras’ parade for Fall 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mark your calendar! Tardi Gras 2021 plans to roll Saturday, September 25, in Jefferson Parish.

“It’s a one time unique way to celebrate at the end of what has been a really unique time,” said District 5 Councilmember Jennifer Van Vrancken.

But the parade still needs to go to vote-- as part of a formality. The Parish Council will meet on Wednesday, July 14th.

She said the Tardi Gras parade will combine a little bit from every krewe and every parade in Jefferson Parish. She said the parish council and sheriff’s office is on board with the event, and they’re ready to bring something positive to the community.

“We really are the mindset the vaccine is out there now, we’ve done our part,” said Van Vrancken. “We need to keep encouraging people to get vaccinated but now we need to start shifting to getting back to business and getting back to celebrating.”

Van Vrancken said it’s a way for the community to celebrate together as a group ahead of Carnival 2022.

“I’m excited about it,” said Carnival Historian Arthur Hardy. “We need to do something positive and Mardi Gras even a fake Mardi Gras is something that brings people together. And I’ll really be surprised if this isn’t a very positive event. I think it’s going to be cool.”

Hardy said the projected parade route combines old with the new. Tardi Gras will parade on Metairie Road-- something he said hasn’t been done in years.

Float staging is expected to start on Severn. From there, the parade will turn onto Metairie Road, go north on Bonnabel toward the lake, and then turn onto Veterans Blvd.

Van Vrancken said the event will also bring back the marching bands. Schools from near and far are invited to participate in the parade.

“Our schools will be back in session. Many of the bands have not had an opportunity to march in over a year, and so we’ve already had bands calling. We’re really excited,” she said.

As planning gets underway, organizers hope for good weather. But excitement builds for the Tardi Gras parade.

In the event of rain, the parish plans to move the parade to the following day on Sunday, September 26th.

As for New Orleans Carnival 2022, Hardy said an announcement could come out of the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Committee meeting later this month on July 29th.

