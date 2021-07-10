Concerns grow over the Delta variant; CDC says no vaccine booster shots needed for now

Health care worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine. (KEYC News Now)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration say they are not recommending COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at this time.

The statement comes as there are growing local concerns about the rapid spread of the “Delta” variant of the coronavirus.

Christopher LeTard received a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine this week as part of a clinical trial.

“I was in the original COVID study from the vaccine. I was vaccinated in August of 2020,” said LeTard.

He said the booster injection involves only one dose of the vaccine. “I’ve already received a booster shot a few days ago,” said LeTard. “I feel fine.”

The “Delta” variant of the virus has been very deadly in India and is quickly spreading in Louisiana and across the country.

Dr. Julio Figueroa is LSU Health’s Chief of Infectious Diseases.

“It is spreading very quickly throughout our population. It went from barely noticeable just a few weeks ago to, you know, now the vast majority of cases that are being detected and are being sequenced are actually Delta, the Delta variant,” said Figueroa.

And Louisiana is far from having 50% of its population fully vaccinated.

“This variant like we’ve talked about before is very contagious and so that it really is going to pick on the vulnerable populations and the vulnerable populations are going to be the unvaccinated ones.” Figueroa.

Dr. Lisa Morici is a Tulane University vaccine researcher and associate professor.

“What we’re seeing is that virtually everyone who is hospitalized, dying of the coronavirus are the unvaccinated individuals,” said Morici.

Amid the concerns about the Delta, variants is a growing debate over whether it is time for booster shots for vaccinated Americans.

Federal health agencies say not yet. And Morici says the CDC, FDA, and NIH are closely monitoring the virus and its impact on people.

“They’re not relying on the pharmaceutical companies who are pushing their own booster doses for example. They are relying on real-world data that they’re collecting and they’re carefully monitoring the vaccinated population for breakthrough events, in terms of whether or not vaccinated people are ending up in the hospital or getting severely ill despite being vaccinated and so we’re not seeing that,” Morici stated.

And experts say with large portions of the population unvaccinated the virus has more opportunities to mutate and possibly blunt vaccine efficacy in the future.

“That’s the watchword, the mutations continuing and then more transmission there is in a population the more likely you are to see these mutations that will have immune escape, in other words, that our immunity even with vaccination might be compromised because of the constant change in the virus that’s going on in the population,” Figueroa said.

Morici agrees with Figueroa that it is critical that more people get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“What we really need is for folks to get vaccinated, that’s important because we know the vaccines are doing a terrific job at protecting people from severe disease and death,” said Morici. “We may see even vaccinated individuals developing some mild illness but what’s important is that the vaccine is protecting people from severe disease and death.”

Still, she said even for people with immune system issues boosters are not recommended by the federal government.

“We’re not seeing any recommendations as of yet for folks with immunocompromised conditions to get booster doses because there’s no evidence that a booster dose would give them any better protection than the protection they already have from their current vaccinations,” said Morici.

Still, she said it could not hurt people with compromised immune systems to be cautious.

“It is important that people who are immune-compromised are aware that they may not have responded to vaccine as well as a healthier individual and that they still remain somewhat cautious particularly with this Delta variant spreading, particularly with the fact that Louisiana has one of the lower vaccination rates,” said Morici.

Figueroa says it is important to keep in mind that New Orleans is a tourist magnet.

“We are a tourist city, so that you have a lot of individuals coming in and out of our population that may or may not be having COVID and so that even if we had a good control with masking whatever here, we have individuals coming in as well, so it even doubles the importance of vaccination in our population because of the kind of city that we are,” he said.

Children under 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno is New Orleans Health Department Director.

“So, if you’re a parent get yourself vaccinated, get your family and friends vaccinated that are of age, but encourage your children to still wear masks and it’s a good idea for you to think about wearing masks when you’re in a large indoor space and you don’t know who’s been vaccinated or not,” said Avegno.

And the CDC says vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear masks in school buildings.

The COVID policy debates aside, LeTard is grateful to have received three doses of a vaccine.

“Absolutely, absolutely, knowing that there is another variant that is out there I definitely do feel more protected,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.