Elderly man attacked, robbed in New Orleans 7th Ward

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A 79-year-old man was attacked and robbed early Saturday morning, according to a preliminary report by the New Orleans Police Dept.

The man was parking his vehicle in the 1100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue around 5 a.m. when a black male wearing all black clothing attacked the victim and stole his wallet.

The man was taken to the hospital.

No further information is available.

