Elderly man attacked, robbed in New Orleans 7th Ward
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A 79-year-old man was attacked and robbed early Saturday morning, according to a preliminary report by the New Orleans Police Dept.
The man was parking his vehicle in the 1100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue around 5 a.m. when a black male wearing all black clothing attacked the victim and stole his wallet.
The man was taken to the hospital.
No further information is available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.