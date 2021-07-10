Helen Brett New Orleans Gift & Jewelry Show make a triumphant return

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Helen Brett Gift and Jewelry Show is back in New Orleans at the Convention Center after almost 2 years because of the pandemic. It is the longest the show has been put on pause since it started 8 years ago.

The Convention Center president says the center was one of the first facilities in the country to meet the standards on the Global Star Alliance Accreditation, making way for the return of large trade shows.

“We opened up after Katrina, we were the first event back in, and now we’re the first event back here in New Orleans post-COVID. Being 100% gives us a lot of flexibility,” says Helen Brett president, Robert Kolinek.

Saturday and Sunday the show will open up to the public. Sunday is the First Responder’s and Healthcare Worker’s day. They along with their family can get free admission.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.