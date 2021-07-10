La. governor turns to TikTok to promote vaccines
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana’s governor has taken to TikTok to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.
While Gov. John Bel Edwards doesn’t post to TikTok often, one of his videos encouraging the COVID-19 vaccine has been viewed 459K times and another 115K times.
Louisiana has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.
The Governor’s Office says they are trying to find creative ways to promote COVID-19 vaccines and that the governor has been a good sport about the TikTok videos.
