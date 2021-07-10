BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Nicondra: A few heavy storms, but more dry time over the weekend

Just one full week into the month and rain totals at the airport already running high.
Just one full week into the month and rain totals at the airport already running high.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We can’t get away from the wet weather. Even though we saw many dry breaks through the day a few locations still experienced 1 to 3 inches of rain especially through the afternoon. We are definitely on the broken record trail over the next several days with high temperatures in the low 90s in areas without a lot of rain and the rain and clouds keeping things in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will hover near normal in the upper 70s near 80. Tropics are quiet for now.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans
Double shooting on I-10 service road leaves one dead, NOPD says
Sherrial Guidry
1 wanted, 3 arrested in overdose death of woman in Houma
Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.
Grandmother arrested for picking up suspect in hit-and-run that killed worker on bridge
A body was discovered by a grass-cutting crew in the median of I-55 near Exit 28 in Hammond at...
Body found in median of I-55 in Hammond may have been there for 30 days, deputies say

Latest News

NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: Stormy at times this weekend
Zack: Saturday morning forecast
Zack: Saturday morning forecast
Sun-Clouds-Rain-Few Storms
Bruce: Typical summer pattern this weekend-sun-storms -hot and humid
Weather update for Fri., June 9 at noon
Weather update for Fri., June 9 at noon