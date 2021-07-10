Nicondra: A few heavy storms, but more dry time over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We can’t get away from the wet weather. Even though we saw many dry breaks through the day a few locations still experienced 1 to 3 inches of rain especially through the afternoon. We are definitely on the broken record trail over the next several days with high temperatures in the low 90s in areas without a lot of rain and the rain and clouds keeping things in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will hover near normal in the upper 70s near 80. Tropics are quiet for now.

