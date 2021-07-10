BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Stormy at times this weekend

Rain coverage both Saturday and Sunday will be around 40-50%.
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At least the good news for this weekend is we should get “some” sun back into the forecast but unfortunately I see no sign our storm chances will go away anytime soon.

For your Saturday expect periods of sunshine which will allow us to heat up to around 90 degrees. That heat will be the driving force behind the pop up storms especially as we go into the late morning into the afternoon hours. If you have any outdoor plans, be on the lookout for those downpours but also the lightning strikes, move it indoors as soon as you hear thunder.

Little day to day change is on the way this weekend and even beyond. I do see hints that a front will try to get close to us Sunday night into Monday. This could enhance our rain coverage in that time frame but in general the next seven days brings a mixuture of sun and storms with highs around 90.

Good news in the tropics, we have totally gone quiet and it could remain that way for at least one to two weeks.

