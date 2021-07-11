LSU locks in another commitment from “The Boot” with Fitzgerald West on board

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ed Orgeron continues to keep Louisiana’s top talent in-state with his latest commitment. Lafayette Christian Academy’s Fitzgerald West committed to LSU this weekend.

West plays on both sides of the ball for the Knights, but will play on the offensive line for the Tigers.

LSU is ranked No. 4 by 247 Sports and Rivals in 2022 recruiting rankings.

West commitment moves LSU’s class to 14 commits.

Below is a full list of LSU’s 2022 class:

QB, Walker Howard, 5-star, Lafayette, La.

OT, Will Campbell, 5-star, Monroe, La.

S, Jacoby Mathews, 5-star, Ponchatoula, La.

TE, Jake Johnson, 4-star, Watkinsville, Ga.

DT, Tygee Hill, 4-star, New Orleans, La.

LB, DeMario Tolan 4-star, Orlando, Fla.

WR, AJ Johnson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.

OL, Fitzgerald West, 3-star, Lafayette, La.

OT, Bo Bordelon, 3-star, New Orleans, La.

CB, Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Lafayette. La.

WR, Aaron Anderson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.

CB, JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, Ga.

WR, Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport, La.

K, Nathan Dibert, Hartland, Mich.

