Nicondra: Heavy storms drop 3″ to 4″ of rain in some areas

Energy from a weak cold front settled far enough south across the area to allow some intense...
Energy from a weak cold front settled far enough south across the area to allow some intense rainfall to drop 2" to 4" plus in some locations Sunday afternoon.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Strong storms developed across the region today leaving behind several pockets of high rainfall totals. Today’s rain was enhanced by energy to our northwest that helped set up a boundary across the region that focused storms in a line dropping south across the region through the day. Storms will die down again through the evening and overnight, but rain chances stay a bit higher for Monday as well. Plenty of moisture to work with and the same upper level energy nearby. The rain has some benefits in it keeps temperatures at bay in the upper 80s for daytime highs. The muggy air does not cool down much at night so we can still expect lows in the upper 70s near 80. Tropics remain quiet for the moment.

