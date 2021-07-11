BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Police: Two people shot on I-310 in St. Rose

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ROSE (WVUE) -Two people were shot early Sunday morning on Interstate 310 in St. Rose, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. near the section of I-310 that crosses over Airline Highway.

Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a white Dodge Durango in the roadway with two gunshot victims.

Life saving measures were immediately administered and with the assistance of St. Charles Parish Emergency Medical Services.

The victims were taken to University Medical Center.

Although the vehicle occupied by the victims was located on Interstate 310, investigators are still attempting to determine the actual location of where the incident took place.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are urged to contact the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)783-6807.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans
Double shooting on I-10 service road leaves one dead, NOPD says
Sherrial Guidry
1 wanted, 3 arrested in overdose death of woman in Houma
Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.
Grandmother arrested for picking up suspect in hit-and-run that killed worker on bridge
Authorities have identified the female body found east of Ponchatoula as a missing runaway teen...
Body found east of Ponchatoula identified as missing New Orleans teen, authorities say
Four male juveniles were arrested Thursday, July 8, 2021 during a stolen vehicle investigation...
Armed juveniles arrested in stolen vehicle investigation

Latest News

Zaila Avant-garde
LSU, Southern University offer full scholarships to spelling bee champion
Sunday morning headlines
Sunday morning headlines
Ride at carnival began to tip over
Ride at a Michigan carnival seconds from tipping over
Events return to NOLA
Conventions make a return to New Orleans