Ride at a Michigan carnival seconds from tipping over

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to TMZ, a terrifying incident at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan had fairgoers terrified.

Michigan fairgoers sprung into action as a packed carnival ride was seconds from tipping over.

Video of the terrifying incident shows the Magic Carpet Ride in full swing as nearly a dozen passengers yell for help.

Bystanders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan rushed over to stop a carnival ride from tipping over https://t.co/OeE4sASyF6 pic.twitter.com/ulLbxgQNRB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 10, 2021

Nearby patrons were trying to figure out what to do until someone jumped on the base as others quickly followed suit trying to weigh the ride down.

No one was reported injured and the ride was taken apart and scrapped.

