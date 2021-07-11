BBB Accredited Business
Ride at a Michigan carnival seconds from tipping over

Ride at carnival began to tip over
Ride at carnival began to tip over(WVUE-FOX 8)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to TMZ, a terrifying incident at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan had fairgoers terrified.

Michigan fairgoers sprung into action as a packed carnival ride was seconds from tipping over.

Video of the terrifying incident shows the Magic Carpet Ride in full swing as nearly a dozen passengers yell for help.

Nearby patrons were trying to figure out what to do until someone jumped on the base as others quickly followed suit trying to weigh the ride down.

No one was reported injured and the ride was taken apart and scrapped.

