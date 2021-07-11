Southern University President offers a full scholarship plus her own day
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - A full scholarship to SUBR awaits 14-year-old spelling bee champion Zaila Avant-garde.
SUBR President Dr. Ray Belton posted on social media Saturday offering her a full-ride plus her own ‘#Zalia Day.’
Zaila is from Harvey, La., and she is the first Louisiana native to win the event.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.