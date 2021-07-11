Southern University President offers a full scholarship plus her own day

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - A full scholarship to SUBR awaits 14-year-old spelling bee champion Zaila Avant-garde.

SUBR President Dr. Ray Belton posted on social media Saturday offering her a full-ride plus her own ‘#Zalia Day.’

Zaila is from Harvey, La., and she is the first Louisiana native to win the event.

I am pleased to announce that @Southernu_BR is offering #ZailaAvantgarde a full scholarship and "#Zaila Day" at SU, part of the nation’s only #HBCU system. Our student leaders, faculty, and alumni look forward meeting with you. We welcome you to the #JaguarNation! #WeAreSouthern pic.twitter.com/4eeSI457yr — Ray L. Belton, Ph.D. (@SUSprez) July 10, 2021

