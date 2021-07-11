Zack: Storm chances remain for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It would be nice to talk about something other than rain and storms but today will not be that day.

More storms are on the way for your Sunday as rain chances stay above-normal. A 60% coverage of storms is expected especially as we head into this afternoon. Some of those storms will be heavy and the danger from lightning is always significant at this time of year. Make sure if you have any outdoor plans to be on alert for changing weather conditions. Highs top out in the upper 80s to near 90.

A look ahead at the new week shows more above-normal rain chances, at least for Monday. I do believe as the week goes on, our rain coverage will drop back to more typical summer. This should spell fewer daily storms and more sunshine. That also means temperatures will start to climb into the lower 90s on us.

All is quiet in the tropics and it looks to remain that way for quite some time.

