BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

2021 MLB Draft: LSU pitcher Jaden Hill selected No. 44 overall by Rockies

LSU Baseball
LSU junior righthander Jaden Hill (0)
LSU junior righthander Jaden Hill (0)(LSU Baseball)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (WAFB) - Former LSU right-handed pitcher Jaden Hill has been selected No. 44 overall by the Colorado Rockies.

Before the season started, Hill was a projected top-five pick but injures derailed Hill’s season as he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament.

In seven starts for the Tigers, Hill went 2-3 and recorded a 6.67 ERA over 29.2 innings pitched with 25 strikeouts allowing 29 hits. Hill has a high ceiling standing 6-foot-4 with a fastball that sits at 98 mph.

Hill does lack experience as a starter, having only started nine games during his time in Baton Rouge, pitching 39.2 innings in those starts. For his career, Hill had a 3-3 record, with 53 strikeouts, over 51.1 innings, allowing 36 hits. with a 4.21 ERA.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride
Sex trafficking arrest
13 y.o. rescued from alleged sex trafficking in Terrytown
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police: Two people shot on I-310 in St. Rose
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans
Double shooting on I-10 service road leaves one dead, NOPD says
Four male juveniles were arrested Thursday, July 8, 2021 during a stolen vehicle investigation...
Armed juveniles arrested in stolen vehicle investigation

Latest News

Landon Marceaux (11)
2021 MLB Draft: LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux selected in 3rd round by Angels
LSU is ranked No. 4 by 247 Sports and Rivals in 2022 recruiting rankings.
LSU locks in another commitment from “The Boot” with Fitzgerald West on board
Manning is a two-year starter for the Greenies
Newman QB Arch Manning gives an update on his summer of football
Manning has passed for 4,330 yards and 55 touchdowns in two seasons at Newman. (Source: Garland...
Arch Manning finishing up recruiting trips, turning focus to upcoming Newman season