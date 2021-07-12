BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

2021 MLB Draft: LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux selected in 3rd round by Angels

LSU Baseball
Landon Marceaux (11)
Landon Marceaux (11)(LSU Baseball)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (WAFB) - Former LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux has been selected in the third round at No. 80 overall by the Los Angeles Angels.

Last season, Marceaux was the Tigers ace going 7-7 and established himself as one of the best pitchers in the Southeastern Conference. Marceaux earned multiple All-American honors, and was a second team All-SEC selection. He ranked No. 2 in the league in innings pitched, No. 6 in ERA with at 2.54, and No. 6 with 116.

The Destrehan, La. product helped LSU win a NCAA Regional Title in Eugene Oregon. Marceaux was named Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week after fiting a career high 12 Ks over seven shutout innings.

For his career, Marceaux had a 14-9 record, with a 3.23 ERA, allowing 179 hits, over 184 innings pitched, and 181 strikeouts.

In 2018 coming out of high school Marceaux was drafted in the 37th round by the New York Yankees.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride
Sex trafficking arrest
13 y.o. rescued from alleged sex trafficking in Terrytown
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police: Two people shot on I-310 in St. Rose
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans
Double shooting on I-10 service road leaves one dead, NOPD says
Four male juveniles were arrested Thursday, July 8, 2021 during a stolen vehicle investigation...
Armed juveniles arrested in stolen vehicle investigation

Latest News

LSU junior righthander Jaden Hill (0)
2021 MLB Draft: LSU pitcher Jaden Hill selected No. 44 overall by Rockies
LSU is ranked No. 4 by 247 Sports and Rivals in 2022 recruiting rankings.
LSU locks in another commitment from “The Boot” with Fitzgerald West on board
Manning is a two-year starter for the Greenies
Newman QB Arch Manning gives an update on his summer of football
Manning has passed for 4,330 yards and 55 touchdowns in two seasons at Newman. (Source: Garland...
Arch Manning finishing up recruiting trips, turning focus to upcoming Newman season