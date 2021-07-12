BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Above average rain to continue through most of the week

Rainy pattern continues
Rainy pattern continues(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The included tweet form my Twitter shows just how much rain we have had so far this July. Unfortunately we will see more of the same through most of this new week. While it won’t be an all-day washout in most cases, scattered storms will continue to develop throughout each day. At times, the rain will be torrential and could lead to localized street flooding.

Otherwise, warm and humid conditions also continue. Highs top out around or just below 90 each day, depending on the rain for each location.

On a positive note, the tropics are quiet and look to remain that way for the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

