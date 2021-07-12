Bruce: Above average rain to continue through most of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The included tweet form my Twitter shows just how much rain we have had so far this July. Unfortunately we will see more of the same through most of this new week. While it won’t be an all-day washout in most cases, scattered storms will continue to develop throughout each day. At times, the rain will be torrential and could lead to localized street flooding.

Bruce: No surprise with all of the rain we have seen, we are nearly double the normal only 12 days into the month. That trend will continue as the rain chances will remain higher than average through most of the week. Plan for rainy periods over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/Pt3GMtQz7c — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 12, 2021

Otherwise, warm and humid conditions also continue. Highs top out around or just below 90 each day, depending on the rain for each location.

On a positive note, the tropics are quiet and look to remain that way for the week.

