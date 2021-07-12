BBB Accredited Business
LSP: Two killed in Lafourche Parish car crash; driver impairment suspected

Source: Louisiana State Police
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOURG (WVUE) -Driver impairment is suspected in a Lafourche Parish car crash that killed two people Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Hwy. 24 about four miles south of Hwy. 55.

The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Elton Billiot, Jr. of Houma and 50-year-old Raye Pigott of Montegut.

The preliminary investigation revealed Billiot was traveling north on LA 24 in a 2000 Nissan Sentra. At the same time, Pigott was traveling south on LA 24 in a 2008 GMC Acadia.

For reasons still under investigation, Billiot’s Nissan crossed the centerline in a curve and struck Pigott’s SUV head-on.

After the vehicles came to rest on the roadway, the Nissan became engulfed in flames.

Due to the severity of the crash, seat belt use for Billiot is unknown at this time.

Pigott was restrained during the crash, but suffered fatal injuries. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment and excessive speed on the part of Billiot are suspected factors in this crash.

A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis.

