Nicondra: July continues on a rainy track

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another round of heavy down pours pushed through mid-day on Monday. Most locations got a good soaking, but storms moved through quickly and by late afternoon most areas dried out. Spotty storms will continue through the afternoons each day this week. We will get a temperature benefit with the rain and clouds keeping high temperatures mostly in the upper 80s. Towards the end of the week high pressure will settle back across the region, but our area will be right on the edge so passing showers and storms will continue through the week. The mostly cloudy days will continue, but a few more dry breaks as the high moves across the area should allow temperatures to warm into the lower 90s. Tropics remain quiet for now.

