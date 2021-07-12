Shelby: Rain chances stick around

Same stormy story, different day. The rain pattern we’ve been in doesn’t show much sign of stopping over the week ahead. While it won’t be an all-day washout in most cases, scattered storms will continue to develop throughout each day. At times, the rain will be torrential and could lead to localized street flooding.

Otherwise, warm and humid conditions also continue. Highs top out around or just below 90 each day, depending on the rain for each location.

On a positive note, the tropics are quiet and look to remain that way for the week.

