VIDEO: New Orleans Police searching for those involved in reckless driving incident

The NOPD is asking the public to provide information that can lead to the identification of...
The NOPD is asking the public to provide information that can lead to the identification of individuals that engaged in a reckless driving incident in the 8th District on July 11. (Source: Tyler Bridges)(https://twitter.com/tegbridges/)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is asking for help in tracking down drivers who drew a crowd of onlookers Sunday (July 11) as they drove recklessly in the Warehouse District.

The NOPD’s Eighth District shared an image of the scene on social media and is asking for information about those involved in the incident.

The police department says the people involved could face having their vehicles confiscated when they are identified and arrested.

Cell phone video captured by Tyler Bridges shows two vehicles spinning in circles while blocking a street.

