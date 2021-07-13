BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Summer storms will keep on rolling in midday

Spotty midday storms
Spotty midday storms(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our rainy pattern of late morning and afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week. While each day it will not be washout in most cases, scattered storms will continue to develop throughout each day. At times, the rain will be very heavy and could lead to localized street flooding.

Otherwise, warm and humid conditions also continue. Highs top out around or just below 90 each day, depending on the rain for each location.

On a positive note, the tropics are quiet and look to remain that way for the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

