Bruce: Summer storms will keep on rolling in midday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our rainy pattern of late morning and afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week. While each day it will not be washout in most cases, scattered storms will continue to develop throughout each day. At times, the rain will be very heavy and could lead to localized street flooding.

Bruce: Same story different day. A dry start then midday and afternoon storms will develop. Have the umbrella nearby. Highs will top out near 90° before some showers develop. We may see some downpours and gusty winds in some areas. pic.twitter.com/dNW3aEHg11 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 13, 2021

Otherwise, warm and humid conditions also continue. Highs top out around or just below 90 each day, depending on the rain for each location.

On a positive note, the tropics are quiet and look to remain that way for the week.

