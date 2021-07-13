BBB Accredited Business
Giant Cone’s legacy grows with mayoral candidacy announcement

The Giant Cone has garnered a cult following and has launched a campaign website.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The legacy of the giant traffic cone in New Orleans continues.

Once nothing more than a massive marker for a massive pothole, a king amongst lesser cones, the Giant Cone garnered a cult following and has now launched a website announcing its candidacy for New Orleans Mayor.

The 8-foot-tall cone first appeared earlier this year, reportedly as a decoration for a bicycle-powered mini Mardi Gras float. It was repurposed and placed on a troublesome pothole at the corner of Washington Avenue and Constance Street, surrounded by barrels and yellow hazard flags set up by the Sewerage & Water Board.

The pothole in the center of the street is relatively shallow but is so wide that drivers on either side of traffic must swerve to avoid it.

Throughout the course of the cone’s life, it has been taken, replaced, “resurrected” on Easter, dressed, decorated, and now has launched a campaign for mayor.

“There’s a void in our city’s leadership and I’m ready to fill it,” the campaign slogan on GiantConeForMayor.com reads.

Qualifying for the mayor’s race begins July 14. Voters will head to the polls on Oct. 9. Runoffs will be held Nov. 13 if necessary.

