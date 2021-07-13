BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Man found shot to death inside a vehicle in N.O. East, New Orleans Police say

(WVUE)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is investigating a Tuesday morning homicide in New Orleans East.

A man was found shot to death inside a car in the 10800 block of Roger Drive.

Seventh District officers responded to a call of a shooting and found the victim suffering with multiple gunshot wounds. 

EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride
Sex trafficking arrest
13 y.o. rescued from alleged sex trafficking in Terrytown
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police: Two people shot on I-310 in St. Rose
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans
Double shooting on I-10 service road leaves one dead, NOPD says
Four male juveniles were arrested Thursday, July 8, 2021 during a stolen vehicle investigation...
Armed juveniles arrested in stolen vehicle investigation

Latest News

Shamia Little, 17, was reportedly last was seen about 11 p.m. July 6 at Doug Williams Park near...
Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little
Full capacity for Fall festivals, sporting events in jeopardy due to Delta variant concerns
Delta variant highly contagious, Orleans health leaders say
Delta variant highly contagious, Orleans health leaders say
Tuesday Afternoon Headlines
Tuesday Afternoon Headlines