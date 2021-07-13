Man found shot to death inside a vehicle in N.O. East, New Orleans Police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is investigating a Tuesday morning homicide in New Orleans East.

A man was found shot to death inside a car in the 10800 block of Roger Drive.

Seventh District officers responded to a call of a shooting and found the victim suffering with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

