NOPD First District leads ‘Peace Walk’ through Treme

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -After yet another weekend of violence, the NOPD leads a peace walk through Treme to show a united front between the department and the people they serve.

“We cannot do this alone,” NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said.

Year to date incidents are up over 8-percent and murders are up over 37-percent in the First District, which includes Mid City (East of Carrollton) and Treme.

“The First District has identified some issues in which they felt that the community can help them address those issues especially along that St. Ann corridor,” Ferguson said.

That’s the path the group, made up of councilmembers. clergy, officers and neighbors, chose to walk.

“Anything can be possible if we do it together,” neighbor, Joshua Lawless said. “It never has to be one person, doesn’t have to be one police force if we all just work together, we’ve all found a common goal that we will work towards.”

“It’s going to show that people care,” neighbor Stella Merrill said. “Sometimes you look at it and you see a crime and you see something on the news and you’re like, oh, they don’t care, like it’s just gonna end up bad anyway.”

Incidents have steadily been rising in this district over the past five years, across the board in almost every serious crime category.

“It is remarkably important at this time in our city to be supportive of each other and build community,” Dianne Honoree, a board member of the Historic Faubourg Treme Association said. “I think that’s one of the key to helping the current situation.”

The goal is to show a united front and to let people know they will never stand alone against violence.

“It is bigger than just a photo op, there are conversations that are being held between our community and our officers to make sure that we are connected and establishing real firm those relationships that we already have,” Ferguson said.

Although there is a lot of work still to do.

“I feel like there should have been a lot more people out here,” neighbor Shaconna Lee said.

“It should have been feeling like a second line, but its going to take time,” her friend Sydnee Holmes said.

For Holmes, it’s personal.

“I lost a lot of people, especially within the last four months, to gun violence so I know somebody every day is losing somebody to gun violence, they should be out here,” Holmes said.

While there are so many out there who have lost someone they love, the devastation is far reaching and even those who aren’t directly affected are fed up.

“If it affected my friend, then it affected me so, that’s why I’m here to support,” Lee said.

According to the data provided by the City Council’s Criminal Justice Committee the Fifth District (which includes the 9th Ward, St. Claude, Marigny and Bywater) and the Seventh District (made up of New Orleans East) are also currently seeing big increases in their incident and murder rates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.