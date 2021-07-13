BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Pair of LSU outfielders announce return for next season

LSU Baseball
Alex Box Stadium (Source: WAFB)
Alex Box Stadium (Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU outfielders announced that they would be returning to Alex Box next season after both of them went undrafted in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Junior outfielders Giovanni DiGiacomo and Gavin Dugas announced on Twitter that they would be back in Baton Rouge for the 2022 season. They join pitchers Ma’Khail Hilliard and Devin Fontenot both who announced they would be returning for another season on Monday, July 12.

Dugas, had a breakout season for the Tigers hitting .295 in his first full season starting in the outfield. Dugas led the team with 19 home runs, he collected 65 hits, including 13 doubles, and three triples. Dugas also had 66 RBI.

RELATED: LSU’s Devin Fontenot announces return for final season

DiGiacomo’s season was plagued with a pulled hamstring that bothered him all season. The Naples, Florida native appeared in 31 games for the Tigers he hit .293 going 29-for-99 at the plate with four doubles, a triple and two home runs, he also collected 16 RBI.

RELATED: Senior Ma’Khail Hilliard returning for fifth season

LSU’s starting nine from last season will be returning for one more go in the purple and gold.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride
Sex trafficking arrest
13 y.o. rescued from alleged sex trafficking in Terrytown
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police: Two people shot on I-310 in St. Rose
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans
Double shooting on I-10 service road leaves one dead, NOPD says
Four male juveniles were arrested Thursday, July 8, 2021 during a stolen vehicle investigation...
Armed juveniles arrested in stolen vehicle investigation

Latest News

WAFB file photo of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron during a postgame press conference.
Coach O is on the ‘hot seat,’ national media outlet claims
Will Wade adds Brandon Chambers to Tigers staff
Ma'Khail Hilliard (52)
Senior Ma’Khail Hilliard returning for fifth season
LSU pitcher Devin Fontenot (28)
LSU’s Devin Fontenot announces return for final season