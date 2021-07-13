BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Senior Ma’Khail Hilliard returning for fifth season

LSU Baseball
Ma'Khail Hilliard (52)
Ma'Khail Hilliard (52)(LSU Baseball)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball pitching staff and new pitching coach Jason Kelly will have a couple of veterans to work with heading into next season. On Monday, July 12 senior right-handed pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard announced on Instagram that he would be returning for this fifth season in Baton Rouge.

The announcement came shortly after senior closer Devin Fontenot announced that he would be returning for his final season in Baton Rouge as well. Hilliard on Instagram stating, “well boys and girls....looks like we’ll be holding the rope for one more year.”

RELATED: LSU’s Devin Fontenot announces return for final season

On Monday, the Tigers saw two weekend starters drafted in Jaden Hill, whose season came to an end when he had Tommy John surgery, but was still selected in the second round by the Colorado Rockies and Tiger ace Landon Marceaux was selected in the third round by the Los Angeles Angels.

Hilliard returns with a ton of experience and was named a 2018 Freshman All-American and was also named to the 2018 All-SEC Freshman team as well. During the 2021 season, Hilliard was a key piece having filled into the weekend rotation after Hill went down earlier in the season.

The Central, La. native went 6-0 in eight starts with a 4.31 ERA, allowing 46 hits, over 54.1 innings pitched, while striking out 53 in 2021. For his career, Hilliard has seen time as both a starter and a reliever out of the bullpen and has a 16-9 record in 26 starts, allowing 159 hits, over 175.1 innings pitched with 181 strikeouts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride
Sex trafficking arrest
13 y.o. rescued from alleged sex trafficking in Terrytown
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police: Two people shot on I-310 in St. Rose
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans
Double shooting on I-10 service road leaves one dead, NOPD says
Four male juveniles were arrested Thursday, July 8, 2021 during a stolen vehicle investigation...
Armed juveniles arrested in stolen vehicle investigation

Latest News

WAFB file photo of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron during a postgame press conference.
Coach O is on the ‘hot seat,’ national media outlet claims
Alex Box Stadium (Source: WAFB)
Pair of LSU outfielders announce return for next season
Will Wade adds Brandon Chambers to Tigers staff
LSU pitcher Devin Fontenot (28)
LSU’s Devin Fontenot announces return for final season