Suns’ assistant coach Green reportedly front-runner for Pelicans head coach vacancy

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to ESPN, Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green is the frontrunner on a shortlist to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Green has 12 years of experience in the NBA as a player and a coach. Before Phoenix, Green spent the three previous seasons with Golden State.

In 2011-12, Green spent a season as a player in New Orleans, reaching the postseason with All-Star point guard Chris Paul. He also appeared in the postseason 7 out of 12 seasons during his career as a player.

Green is currently the lead assistant for Suns head coach Monty Williams, who he played under in his lone season in New Orleans.

If hired, Green would be faced with the task of replacing Stan Van Gundy who turned in a disappointing 31-41 overall record with the rising talents of franchise star and sophomore season player Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and other young talents.

Green, 39, would become the NBA’s youngest head coach if hired.

